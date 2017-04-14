Officials ponder future of UM-Augusta after school loses 4th leader in less than 3 years

After cycling through four presidents since September 2014, University of Maine at Augusta faculty and staff are pleading for stability. The campus' current president, James Conneely, announced late Tuesday night his plans to resign effective June 30. Neither the system nor Conneely have explained what brought on his resignation after only 16 months in the post, but system officials are already trying to figure out who will lead the campus in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.