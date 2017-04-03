Oceanside middle school bids come in ...

Oceanside middle school bids come in within budget

15 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Rockland area school board is expected to award a $1.25 million bid for adding on to Oceanside Middle School to a Newport company. Bowman Constructors of Newport was the low bidder to construct a wing that will have six additional classrooms at the middle school in Thomaston.

