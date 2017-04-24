Nineteen-year-old singer/songwriter Holly Clough of Rockland will be...
Nineteen-year-old singer/songwriter Holly Clough of Rockland will be at Patriots Place Saturday night, April 29, for the 2017 New England Music Awards, as a nominee for Best Country Act. Clough has been playing guitar since age 10 and had vocal coaching at Bay Chamber Music School.
