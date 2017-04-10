New Hope for Women offers Support Group in Boothbay area
ROCKLAND, Maine, April 10, 2017-For women who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, dating violence or stalking, a support group can be a safe place to talk about the abuse, in an environment that fosters trusting and caring relationships. New Hope for Women is pleased to offer these free support groups, in each of the four counties it serves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
