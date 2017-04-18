New flood lines open options for Belfast Yards

New federal flood zone boundaries could bode well for the ongoing redevelopment of the waterfront, and in particular the city-owned property at 45 Front St. known as Belfast Yards. Belfast Planner Wayne Marshall illustrated this to the City Council April 11 with several outdated concept sketches of the property showing a cluster of buildings elevated on stilts, 8 feet off the ground and wrapped in a wide deck.

