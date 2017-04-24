Man convicted of manslaughter gets three days for violating probation
A 22-year-old Spruce Head man who served time in jail for causing a 2014 car crash that killed one woman and left another with life-altering injuries was sentenced Thursday to three days in jail for his second probation violation since being released. Samuel Simmons was sentenced April 27 in Knox County Unified Court in Rockland to three days for possessing a deer that had been hunted illegally.
