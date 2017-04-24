Literary group takes ownership of Millay house in Rockland

The Rockland Historical Society transferred Wednesday ownership of the birthplace of renowned American poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay, to Millay House Rockland, a new literary organization created to carry on the work started by the Society when it purchased the house in March 2016. The April 26 transfer of the house at 198-200 Broadway will further the commitment of the Society to celebrate the legacy of Edna St. Vincent Millay and to contribute to the rich heritage tourism of midcoast Maine, the Society stated in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.