Literary group takes ownership of Millay house in Rockland
The Rockland Historical Society transferred Wednesday ownership of the birthplace of renowned American poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay, to Millay House Rockland, a new literary organization created to carry on the work started by the Society when it purchased the house in March 2016. The April 26 transfer of the house at 198-200 Broadway will further the commitment of the Society to celebrate the legacy of Edna St. Vincent Millay and to contribute to the rich heritage tourism of midcoast Maine, the Society stated in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC