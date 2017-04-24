Literary group takes ownership of Mil...

Literary group takes ownership of Millay house in Rockland

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Rockland Historical Society transferred Wednesday ownership of the birthplace of renowned American poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay, to Millay House Rockland, a new literary organization created to carry on the work started by the Society when it purchased the house in March 2016. The April 26 transfer of the house at 198-200 Broadway will further the commitment of the Society to celebrate the legacy of Edna St. Vincent Millay and to contribute to the rich heritage tourism of midcoast Maine, the Society stated in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC