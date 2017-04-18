Late start proposal a good compromise

Earlier this month, the Five Town Community School District, which oversees operations at Camden Hills Regional High School, approved an alternative plan to allow for later start times at Camden and Rockport schools. Initially, the area's three school districts, including Regional School Unit 13 in Rockland and School Administrative District 40 in Waldoboro, were involved in discussions to change the start time for high school students after research showed teens need additional sleep.

