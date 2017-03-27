Knox County closed court cases

Knox County closed court cases

Hartland Small, 27, Vinalhaven, disorderly conduct, fighting, discharging a firearm near dwelling and reckless conduct on Nov. 14, 2015, on Vinalhaven, 30 days in jail. James J. Lemay, 65, Washington, operating under the influence with one prior, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, stayed until June 23, one year probation, three-year license suspension, $700 fine.

