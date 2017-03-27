Knox County closed court cases
Hartland Small, 27, Vinalhaven, disorderly conduct, fighting, discharging a firearm near dwelling and reckless conduct on Nov. 14, 2015, on Vinalhaven, 30 days in jail. James J. Lemay, 65, Washington, operating under the influence with one prior, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, stayed until June 23, one year probation, three-year license suspension, $700 fine.
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
