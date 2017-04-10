Guided spring wildflower walk set for April 28
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring an early spring wildflower walk at Payson Park, Route 90, in Warren, Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The woodlands along the river and canal system in this town-owned community park have unusually large displays of early spring ephemerals, including bloodroot, trout lily, wild hellebore, and, of course, skunk cabbage.
