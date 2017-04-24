Get to know our newest #HoneyBadger, Kaylynn. Being born and raised...
Being born and raised in Rockland, Maine Kaylynn never knew much more than boats and beaches, and she's perfectly okay with that. Her family is there and ever growing so she doesn't plan on leaving any time soon! Kaylynn has six younger siblings, and a lot of birthdays to keep track of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC