Funds for the Fallen fundraiser planned

Next month Rockland Police Officer John Bagley will represent his community and the state of Maine in the Police Unity Tour. On Thursday, April 13, the Funds for the Fallen fundraiser will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trackside Station, located at 4 Union St., to help Officer Bagley raise money to be able to participate in the tour, which honors officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

