Five-week women's theology course to be offered at Rockland church

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ROCKLAND, Maine - "Cakes For The Queen of Heaven: In Ancient Times," a five-session course in women's theology, will be offered 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 26-May 24, at First Universalist Did our ancestors once revere a Divine Female? Did women once share power and respect equally with men? Were some very early civilizations peaceful? "Cakes For The Queen of Heaven" is about exploring the meaning of these questions, this new mythic story, for our personal lives and our society today.

