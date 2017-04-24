First Friday Art Walks resume in Rock...

First Friday Art Walks resume in Rockland

7 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The AIR - Arts In Rockland - First Friday Art Walks resume Friday, May 5, and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the first Fridays of each month through November on Main and adjacent streets. A number of AIR members will be open for the walk May 5 including Main Street's Asymmetrick Arts and Black Hole, opening their third annual gallery-collaborative "Spring Exhibition."

Read more at Herald Gazette.

Rockland, ME

