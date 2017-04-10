FINALLY, HOPEFULLY the Maine DOT has forced the cities hand in moving ...

The Maine Department of Transportation will hold off on the planned upcoming paving of South Main Street after city officials pointed out that Rockland would soon be digging it up to perform a storm water project. Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said Monday, April 10 that while the department was aware that the city was eventually going to install storm water lines, state officials had not been informed that Rockland had obtained funding for the work.

