FINALLY, HOPEFULLY the Maine DOT has ...

FINALLY, HOPEFULLY the Maine DOT has forced the cities hand in moving ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The Maine Department of Transportation will hold off on the planned upcoming paving of South Main Street after city officials pointed out that Rockland would soon be digging it up to perform a storm water project. Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said Monday, April 10 that while the department was aware that the city was eventually going to install storm water lines, state officials had not been informed that Rockland had obtained funding for the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC