Final weekend for - Talley's Folly'

The Camden-based Everyman Repertory Theatre will cap its three-weekend run of the Pulitzer Prize-winning romantic comedy "Talley's Folly" Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., April 22 and 23, at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. The play is produced in collaboration with the Maine Holocaust and Human Rights Center. Directed by David Troup, Everyman's production of Lanford Wilson's two-character single-act play features Ryan Jackson and River Lombardi.

