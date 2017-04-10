Film 'A Force More Powerful' at Rockland church

ROCKLAND, Maine - Midcoast Peace and Justice Group will show the film "A Force More Powerful" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway. The film explores one of the 20th century's most important but least understood stories: how nonviolent power has overcome oppression and authoritarian rule all over the world.

