Fate of South Main sewer project, paving in council's hand

The Rockland City Council will have the final say whether a long-promise storm water project for the South End will go ahead or whether the paving of South Main and Camden Street will take priority. Mayor Will Clayton said a proposed order will be presented to be added to tonight's agenda on whether to direct the city manager to notify the Maine Department of Transportation on whether the paving of South Main and Camden streets should go ahead as planned this spring.

