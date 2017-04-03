Edith P. Holmstrom
Edith Pearl Bergren Holmstrom, 96, peacefully passed away March 29, 2017, surrounded by family. "Grammy" was born in Tenants Harbor Oct. 13, 1920, the lone daughter among four children to Rudolph Bergren and Ivy Bulmer Bergren.
