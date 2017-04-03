Easter egg hunt at Aldersgate Church in Rockland
ROCKLAND, Maine - An Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and younger will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane, off Route 17. Children also may find small bags of pet treats donated by Loyal Biscuit to be delivered to
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC