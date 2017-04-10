Current & Coming

The Midcoast's Greta Van Campen, whose work is pictured, is among several local artists in the current invitational exhibition at Portland's Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St. "Maine: The Way Life Is" runs through April 29; For more information, visit greenhutgalleries.com. "Acadia National Park: A Postcard View" and "The History of Postcards," 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave./Route 3. Through May 22. African art, crafts and clothing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Aina Moja at the Wellness Health Center, 39 Main St. FMI: 930-8012.

