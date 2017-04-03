Comedy for a Cause 2017 featuring Tim Sample

Maine Resource Recovery Association is pleased to announce "Comedy for a Cause," Monday, April 24, 7:30 pm at The Samoset Resort to benefit Rockland District Nursing Association and Midcoast Habitat for Humanity / Restore. MRRA invites the public to join them as Maine's Favorite Humorist, Tim Sample takes the stage at their 24th annual fundraiser "Comedy for a Cause."

