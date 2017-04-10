Bernice K. Newbegin
Bernice K. "Bea" Newbegin, 93, died peacefully, with her daughter at her side Monday, April 3, 2017, at Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Rockland Nov. 5, 1923, she was the daughter of Jesse O. and Ethel Dodge Linscott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC