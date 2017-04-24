Art Loft art show for Art Walk

10 hrs ago

The Art Loft nonprofit community arts center will kick off the 2017 First Friday Art Walk season with an art show. "Blurring the Lines - Photographic proof that reality is just an illusion," photos by Paula Apro, will be on display Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Since it's also Cinquo de Mayo, free mini margaritas will be served to the first 50 visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

