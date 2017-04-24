Art Loft art show for Art Walk
The Art Loft nonprofit community arts center will kick off the 2017 First Friday Art Walk season with an art show. "Blurring the Lines - Photographic proof that reality is just an illusion," photos by Paula Apro, will be on display Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Since it's also Cinquo de Mayo, free mini margaritas will be served to the first 50 visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC