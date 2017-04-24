Arsonist who destroyed Rockland restaurant back in jail
A 63-year-old serial arsonist who served prison time for destroying the former Grapes Restaurant back in 2004 is back in jail for violating his probation. John M. Moody, who now lives in the western Maine town of Canaan, was sentenced Wednesday, April 26 in Knox County Unified Court in Rockland to six months in jail for possessing six lighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC