Arsonist who destroyed Rockland restaurant back in jail

A 63-year-old serial arsonist who served prison time for destroying the former Grapes Restaurant back in 2004 is back in jail for violating his probation. John M. Moody, who now lives in the western Maine town of Canaan, was sentenced Wednesday, April 26 in Knox County Unified Court in Rockland to six months in jail for possessing six lighters.

