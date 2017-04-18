Adas Yoshuron Synagogue to commemorate Yom HaShoah - Holocaust Remembrance Day

This service is open to the community, and all are invited to join in remembrance of the millions of people who suffered and perished in the Holocaust. Over 12 million people, of whom six million were Jewish men, women, and children, were killed during the Holocaust, and the Adas Yoshuron community gathers each year to commemorate their lives and to honor their memory on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

