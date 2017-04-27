5 Things To Do This Weekend, April 28-30: A little madness in the spring
Where are your favorite greenhouses in the greater Bangor area? I know where I usually go, but I want to hear from you. On this lovely spring weekend, on Friday night in Bangor take your pick from either Los Federales at Paddy Murphy's, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup at Nocturnem Drafthaus, a screening of the iconic film "Paris is Burning," at 8 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center, or up in Orono, Wyld Lyfe at Black Bear Brewing, and an 80s vs. 90s dance party at Woodman's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC