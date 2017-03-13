What we are supposed to be vexed about
Stories that might be true are a particular fascination for me, especially as they also might not be true. I must have got into a conversation with a reader on some such subject recently, as I have found the following tiny gem in my mail: "In case you're interested in bizarre history of Rockland, an old timer told me years ago that a beer parlor located in what is now Dunkin' Donuts got young men drunk and then they were shanghaied for shipboard service.
