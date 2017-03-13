We'll see: They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Rockland's special election for a vacant city council seat officially began Wednesday, March 15 with one person announcing he would run and another waiting in the wings. The vacancy was created when Larry Pritchett resigned Jan. 31 , less than three months after winning a third consecutive three-year term on the council.
