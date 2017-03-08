Veteran managers suggest Rockland not identify finalists for top job
The advertisement for Rockland City Manager was published this week on multiple online sites. The deadline for applicants to file is April 3. Former longtime Rockland manager Tom Hall and longtime Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo met with the Rockland search committee on March 8 to offer their advice on vetting candidates.
