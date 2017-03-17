Trump cuts threaten passenger flights at 4 rural Maine airports
CAPTION The current passenger terminal at Knox County Regional Airport, as seen on Wedneday, Jan. 27, 2010 in Owls Head, supports only one airline, Cape Air, which now has three trips daily to Boston and five daily in the summer. The double-wide trailers that make up this terminal have frequent power outages and sewer backups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC