Tickets in advance of April Foolery

The public is invited to Food, Fun & Foolery, an April Fool's auction and party for the whole community presented by Midcoast Community Chorus, Saturday, April 1, beginning 5:30 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St. Tickets are just $5 per person, but they will not be sold at the door. They can be obtained in advance at Clean Bee Laundry, Camden; Grasshopper Shop, Rockland; Green Store, Belfast; or by calling the MCC Office at 975-0582.

