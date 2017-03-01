Thomaston jammers at Rockland library

Regulars from Thomaston's Tuesday night open jam session will share their talents Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Their appearance in the library's Reading Room will show those new to the experience what a jam session is all about. The weekly Tuesday night Public Music Jam has been taking place in Thomaston for more than two years.

