The Resurgence of Garment Construction
At Coastal Quilters' next meeting - Saturday, March 11 - Leah Ondra will present a program about the recent renewed interest in garment sewing. The program, free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Camden Lions Den, Lions Lane off Knowlton Street.
