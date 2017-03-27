South Thomaston enacts marijuana moratorium, fireworks ordinance
South Thomaston residents voted to approve a 180-day moratorium on retail marijuana businesses at their town meeting March 28, along with a new fireworks ordinance that generated some sparks. The moratorium went into effect starting March 28 and will give town leaders time to work on ordinances or amendments to existing ordinances to regulate retail marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC