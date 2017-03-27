South Thomaston enacts marijuana mora...

South Thomaston enacts marijuana moratorium, fireworks ordinance

Read more: Herald Gazette

South Thomaston residents voted to approve a 180-day moratorium on retail marijuana businesses at their town meeting March 28, along with a new fireworks ordinance that generated some sparks. The moratorium went into effect starting March 28 and will give town leaders time to work on ordinances or amendments to existing ordinances to regulate retail marijuana.

Rockland, ME

