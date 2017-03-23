Rockland readies to condemn four more houses
The city is preparing to hold hearings to condemn four more dilapidated buildings as it picks up the pace to tackle the problem of rundown housing. The council voted 4-0 at its Feb. 23 meeting to declare 33 North Main St. a dangerous building and gave the owner, William Chviruk, of Worcester, Mass., 30 days to remove the 3,000-square-foot, four-unit apartment complex.
