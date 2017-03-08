Rockland officials inspect McLain School

Rockland officials inspect McLain School

The city has yet to compile the results of an inspection it undertook Wednesday, March 8 at the McLain School which has been offered to Rockland by the school district. He said the building is one one but that is structurally in good shape but its mechanical systems are old.

