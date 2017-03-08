Rockland neighbors seek buffer from n...

Rockland neighbors seek buffer from new technical school

Neighbors to the proposed new regional technical school have asked the Rockland Planning Board to require that there be an adequate buffer between the new two-story building and their homes. The Planning Board agreed to hold off a possible final vote for the school until Tuesday, April 4 to allow the architect representing the school to meet with neighbors.

