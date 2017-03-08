Rockland mulls offer for Engine Quarry
Jake Barbour of Jake Barbour Inc. sent a letter Feb. 6 to interim City Manager Audra Caler Bell reiterating his desire to acquire the 14-acre Engine Quarry located along the west side of Old County Road. He had earlier spoken with Caler Bell and Public Services Director David St. Laurent about the offer, Barbour stated in his letter.
