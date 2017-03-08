Rockland Heart & Soul, CMCA ArtLab

Rockland Heart & Soul and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art are joining forces to find out what kids love about Rockland. On Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., children in grades K to 6 are invited to the ArtLab at the CMCA, 21 Winter St., to create posters to illustrate what they love about the city.

