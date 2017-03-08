Rockland Heart & Soul, CMCA ArtLab
Rockland Heart & Soul and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art are joining forces to find out what kids love about Rockland. On Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., children in grades K to 6 are invited to the ArtLab at the CMCA, 21 Winter St., to create posters to illustrate what they love about the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC