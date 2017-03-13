Rockland gives initial OK to 20-year trash deal
The Rockland City Council gave initial approval Monday night, March 13 to a 20-year contract with a Portland company for disposal of the community's solid waste. The proposed contract calls for a starting tipping fee of $57.85 per ton.
