Rockland-area voters approve bond for renovations, new school

Voters in the regional school district approved a $23.2 million bond in a referendum vote Tuesday that will result in a new, larger school being built in Owls Head and renovations at the district's high and middle schools. Residents in Regional School Unit 13, which includes Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Cushing and Owls Head, voted 724 to 403.

