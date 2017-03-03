Reducing deer to less than 10/square mile limits Lyme disease
The April issue of the newsletter of the Maine Woodland Owners includes an important article on deer, ticks, and Lyme disease, written by Peter Rand, MD, and Charles Lubelczyk, Vector Ecologist. The writers are associated with the Vector-borne Disease Laboratory of the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough.
