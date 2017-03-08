Quarry Hill says goodbye to well-love...

Quarry Hill says goodbye to well-loved chef

Quarry Hill bade farewell to Chef John Roy, who developed and managed the Camden older-adult community's highly regarded dining program. Roy served as executive chef at Quarry Hill for more than 13 years before leaving Feb. 25 to begin a new position in Portland.

