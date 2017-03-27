Poetry month workshop in Rockland

Poetry month workshop in Rockland

Poetry Month Rockland will offer a workshop Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Carol W. Bachofner leads the evening, titled Keeping a Writers Journal -What to Do When You're Away. Participants will look at some poems by Native American poets of the Northeast Woodlands and how home ground or being "away" from home ground affected their writings.

