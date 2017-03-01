Poetry & Art VI' calls for mail art

Poetry & Art VI' calls for mail art

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Capital Weekly

April is National Poetry Month and libraries, local bookstores and other venues will be offering special exhibitions and events in its honor. Lois Anne, curator of the Good Tern CafA© Gallery, is planning to have a mail-in exhibition of poetry and art again this year, since the past five annual exhibitions and related events were so well received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC