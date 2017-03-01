Poetry & Art VI' calls for mail art
April is National Poetry Month and libraries, local bookstores and other venues will be offering special exhibitions and events in its honor. Lois Anne, curator of the Good Tern CafA© Gallery, is planning to have a mail-in exhibition of poetry and art again this year, since the past five annual exhibitions and related events were so well received.
