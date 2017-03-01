Penobscot East Resource Center Unveils a New Name
After 14 years of leadership in the sustainable fisheries arena, Penobscot East Resource Center announced today that it will change its name to Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. The announcement was made by Executive Director Robin Alden, who co-founded the nonprofit in 2003 and is nationally known for her four-decades-long career in sustainable fisheries management.
