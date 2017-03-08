Old-time hillbilly blues and more

Brooklyn, N.Y.'s The Wiyos will bring high-spirited Americana swing, folk and Appalachian blues music to the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. The public performance follows a RSU 13 residency. The Wiyos - Michael Farkas, Teddy Weber and "Sauerkraut" Seth Travins - play and compose music inspired by the musical styles of the 1920s and '30s, exuberantly mixing together ragtime, jugband, blues and traditional Appalachian tunes, with an instrumentation of washboard, harmonica, kazoo, resonator guitar, banjo, upright bass and three-harmony vocals.

