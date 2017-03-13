New Hope for Women seeks Hotline volunteers
ROCKLAND, Maine, March 16, 2017-One of the most important services New Hope for Women provides to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking is the toll-free 24/7 Hotline. Last year, New Hope for Women hotline volunteers provided more than 3,200 hours of support to residents of Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC