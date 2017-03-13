New Hope for Women seeks Hotline volunteers

ROCKLAND, Maine, March 16, 2017-One of the most important services New Hope for Women provides to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking is the toll-free 24/7 Hotline. Last year, New Hope for Women hotline volunteers provided more than 3,200 hours of support to residents of Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo Counties.

