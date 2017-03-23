Morrison, Fahy read in Rockland
Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., will present an evening with local poets Dave Morrison and Chris Fay Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room. This event, sponsored by the Friends of the Rockland Library and the library, is free and open to the public.
